Pioneer Valley, Massachusetts: The town of Northampton is one of Massachusetts' overlooked charms. Denis Tangney Jr./iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Block Island, Rhode Island: Wildlife refuges and other nature areas make up a large part of this peaceful isle. Brett/Adobe Stock Buffalo, New York: Art Deco buildings, such as Buffalo's City Hall, are one of this underrated city's draws. Raicho/Adobe Stock Pennsylvania Wilds: Stargazing is a top attraction at Cherry Springs State Park in Coudersport, Pennsylvania. Kathy D. Reasor/Adobe Stock West Virginia: Historic and scenic Harpers Ferry is just one of West Virginia's intriguing destinations. jonbilous/Adobe Stock Durham, North Carolina: The Duke Lemur Center is a unique attraction in Durham, a city that's been transformed in recent years. Chuck Liddy/Raleigh News & Observer/Getty Images Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia: Wild horses roam this barrier island rich in nature and history. Joe C. Tabb/Adobe Stock Florida's Forgotten Coast: Powder-fine sand is part of this unheralded slice of the Florida shore's allure. H J Herrera/Adobe Stock Western Tennessee: Memphis' famed Beale Street has a rich history and is home to numerous live music venues. Tetra Images/Getty Images Ouachita Mountains, Arkansas: Unlike the nearby Ozarks, the Ouachitas are exceedingly untouristy. Zack Frank/Adobe Stock Kansas City, Missouri: The Nelson-Atkins Art Museum boasts a world-class collection in a city where barbecue and American jazz meet. Bill Grant/Alamy Stock Photo Southern Illinois: The Garden of Gods in Shawnee National Forest shows what visitors will find in this overlooked part of Illinois. Ujjwal Shrestha/Adobe Stock Lake Superior: Touching three US states, this massive freshwater lake boasts two national lakeshores, a national park and other natural attractions. Craig/Adobe Stock Oklahoma: In a state that many people fly right over, Oklahoma City has a rich and varied food scene, plus interesting attractions. SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Badlands of North Dakota: Painted Canyon is part of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, part of the lesser-known North Dakota badlands. Franz-Marc Frei/The Image Bank Unreleased/Getty Images North Park, Colorado: An aerial view from Independence Mountain in North Park shows the landscape visitors will find in this wild part of Colorado. Marek Uliasz/Alamy Stock Photo White Sands National Park, New Mexico: The world's largest gypsum dunefield stretches across 275 square miles of desert. Ferenc Cegledi/Adobe Stock Flagstaff, Arizona: Flagstaff tends to be a place travelers pass through on their way to the Grand Canyon or Sedona, but it definitely deserves a look-see. James Schaedig/Alamy Stock Photo West Texas: This wild and rugged part of the state still has its man-made curiosities, such as Marfa's famous Prada store art installation. Diana Robinson/Getty Images Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Utah: This national monument sprawls across almost 1.9 million acres of largely roadless wilderness. Brian/Adobe Stock Tacoma, Washington: The scenery in Tacoma is nothing to sneeze at. Incredible glass art, classic cars and fresh seafood sweeten the deal. SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Channel Islands National Park, California: A throwback to old California, the five-island park is heaven for nature lovers. Benjamin/Adobe Stock San Luis Obispo, California: The evolution of world-class wine regions in nearby Paso Robles and the Santa Ynez Valley have helped put San Luis Obispo on the tourism map. RiksPicsandEditing/Adobe Stock Kaʻū District, Hawaii: Punalu'u is one of the most famous black sand beaches in Hawaii. It's in Kaʻū on the southern end of the island of Hawaii. 多農園本庫/Adobe Stock Matanuska Valley, Alaska: About an hour's drive from Anchorage, this long river valley offers the sort of outdoor encounters that usually require a lot more time and effort to reach. Amanda Mortimer/Adobe Stock