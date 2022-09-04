<strong>Pioneer Valley, Massachusetts: </strong>The town of Northampton is one of Massachusetts' overlooked charms.
Denis Tangney Jr./iStock Unreleased/Getty Images
<strong>Block Island, Rhode Island: </strong>Wildlife refuges and other nature areas make up a large part of this peaceful isle.
Brett/Adobe Stock
<strong>Buffalo, New York: </strong>Art Deco buildings, such as Buffalo's City Hall, are one of this underrated city's draws.<br />
Raicho/Adobe Stock
<strong>Pennsylvania Wilds:</strong> Stargazing is a top attraction at Cherry Springs State Park in Coudersport, Pennsylvania.
Kathy D. Reasor/Adobe Stock
<strong>West Virginia: </strong>Historic and scenic Harpers Ferry is just one of West Virginia's intriguing destinations.
jonbilous/Adobe Stock
<strong>Durham, North Carolina:</strong> The Duke Lemur Center is a unique attraction in Durham, a city that's been transformed in recent years.
Chuck Liddy/Raleigh News & Observer/Getty Images
<strong>Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia: </strong>Wild horses roam this barrier island rich in nature and history.
Joe C. Tabb/Adobe Stock
<strong>Florida's Forgotten Coast:</strong> Powder-fine sand is part of this unheralded slice of the Florida shore's allure.
H J Herrera/Adobe Stock
<strong>Western Tennessee: </strong>Memphis' famed Beale Street has a rich history and is home to numerous live music venues.
Tetra Images/Getty Images
<strong>Ouachita Mountains, Arkansas: </strong>Unlike the nearby Ozarks, the Ouachitas are exceedingly untouristy.
Zack Frank/Adobe Stock
<strong>Kansas City, Missouri:</strong> The Nelson-Atkins Art Museum boasts a world-class collection in a city where barbecue and American jazz meet.
Bill Grant/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>Southern Illinois:</strong> The Garden of Gods in Shawnee National Forest shows what visitors will find in this overlooked part of Illinois.
Ujjwal Shrestha/Adobe Stock
<strong>Lake Superior: </strong>Touching three US states, this massive freshwater lake boasts two national lakeshores, a national park and other natural attractions.
Craig/Adobe Stock
<strong>Oklahoma:</strong> In a state that many people fly right over, Oklahoma City has a rich and varied food scene, plus interesting attractions.
SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock
<strong>Badlands of North Dakota: </strong>Painted Canyon is part of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, part of the lesser-known North Dakota badlands.
Franz-Marc Frei/The Image Bank Unreleased/Getty Images
<strong>North Park, Colorado: </strong>An aerial view from Independence Mountain in North Park shows the landscape visitors will find in this wild part of Colorado.
Marek Uliasz/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>White Sands National Park, New Mexico:</strong> The world's largest gypsum dunefield stretches across 275 square miles of desert.
Ferenc Cegledi/Adobe Stock
<strong>Flagstaff, Arizona: </strong>Flagstaff tends to be a place travelers pass through on their way to the Grand Canyon or Sedona, but it definitely deserves a look-see.
James Schaedig/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>West Texas: </strong>This wild and rugged part of the state still has its man-made curiosities, such as Marfa's famous Prada store art installation.
Diana Robinson/Getty Images
<strong>Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Utah: </strong>This national monument sprawls across almost 1.9 million acres of largely roadless wilderness.
Brian/Adobe Stock
<strong>Tacoma, Washington: </strong>The scenery in Tacoma is nothing to sneeze at. Incredible glass art, classic cars and fresh seafood sweeten the deal.
SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock
<strong>Channel Islands National Park, California: </strong>A throwback to old California, the five-island park is heaven for nature lovers.
Benjamin/Adobe Stock
<strong>San Luis Obispo, California:</strong> The evolution of world-class wine regions in nearby Paso Robles and the Santa Ynez Valley have helped put San Luis Obispo on the tourism map.<br />
RiksPicsandEditing/Adobe Stock
<strong>Kaʻū District, Hawaii: </strong>Punalu'u is one of the most famous black sand beaches in Hawaii. It's in Kaʻū on the southern end of the island of Hawaii.
多農園本庫/Adobe Stock
<strong>Matanuska Valley, Alaska: </strong>About an hour's drive from Anchorage, this long river valley offers the sort of outdoor encounters that usually require a lot more time and effort to reach.
Amanda Mortimer/Adobe Stock