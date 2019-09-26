DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Uluru's Field of Light

Published 26th September 2019
An installation by artist Bruce Munro, Field of Light is made up of 50,000 lights over 49,000 square meters near Uluru, Australia.
