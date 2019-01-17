Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
11 Pictures
See Udon House, Japan's noodle hotel in Kagawa
Updated 17th January 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See photos of the Udon House in Japan's Kagawa Prefecture. It's a delicious combination of cooking school and lodging, where you can indulge in your love of udon noodles.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource