Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
23 Pictures
Culinary Journeys: Sake
Trend-setting restaurants in London for 2019
Published 9th October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Dining in London has never been better. Check out photos of some of the restaurants setting culinary trends in 2019.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource