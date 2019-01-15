Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
11 Pictures
10 of the best wellness retreats for 2019
Published 15th January 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Check out photos of these top wellness getaways around the world for 2019 -- from Cala De Mar in Mexico to Santani in Sri Lanka.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource