Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
19 Pictures
19 top vacation spots for 2019
Published 2nd January 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
From the cradle of civilization in Egypt to the shores of Normandy, France, see photos of CNN Travel's 19 top vacation spots for 2019.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource