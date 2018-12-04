DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
christmas lights glittering lights las vegas 2018
View Gallery
9 Pictures

The best Christmas light displays across America

Published 4th December 2018
See colorful and dazzling photos of Christmas light displays across America, from Alaska to Pennsylvania.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource