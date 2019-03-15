DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
16 st patricks day parades
View Gallery
17 Pictures

Top St. Patrick's Day parades around the globe

Forrest Brown, CNNPublished 15th March 2019
See festive photos of top St. Patrick's Day parades around the globe -- from Dublin, Ireland, to Chicago, Illinois.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource