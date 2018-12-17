Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
12 Pictures
Destination Budapest
Top places to eat in Budapest
Published 17th December 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Take a look at photos of the top places to eat in Budapest, Hungary, from elegant Onyx (with two Michelin stars) to the popular Tökmag Vegan Street Food.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource