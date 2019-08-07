DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
22 castle gallery RESTRICTED
View Gallery
21 Pictures

A photo tour of the world's top castles

Published 7th August 2019
Take a photo tour of the top castles around the world -- from Edinburgh Castle in Scotland to Himeji Castle in Japan.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource