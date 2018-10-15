DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
05 best beach boardwalks travel RESTRICTED
View Gallery
17 Pictures
Best of Travel

Photos of iconic beach boardwalks

Published 15th October 2018
From Blackpool Promenade in England to Coney Island Boardwalk in New York, see photos the top beach boardwalks around the globe.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource