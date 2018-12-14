DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 Best of ancient Egypt
View Gallery
32 Pictures

What are the top attractions in ancient Egypt?

Published 14th December 2018
View breathtaking photos of the top attractions of ancient Egypt -- from the dazzling Egyptian Museum in Cairo to the Temples of Abu Simbel.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource