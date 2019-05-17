Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
7 Pictures
Top 4 cities in Africa for a great vacation now
Published 17th May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Check out CNN Travel's photos of the four top cities in Africa that will make for a great vacation right now.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource