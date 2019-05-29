DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Nanjing Museum
View Gallery
20 Pictures

Top 20 museums around the globe for 2018

Updated 29th May 2019
View photos of the world's top 20 musuems in 2018, including the National Museum of China and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource