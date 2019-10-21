DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
03 Lonely Planet's top 10 cities 2020 photos
View Gallery
11 Pictures

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities for 2020

Published 21st October 2019
From world capitals and centers of culture to scenery-rich destinations, see photos from Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource