DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
11 tokyo geek guide_Roppongi Hills
View Gallery
14 Pictures

Explore your geeky obsessions in Tokyo

Published 18th December 2018
See photos of where to explore your geeky obsessions in Tokyo -- from the famed Robot Restaurant in Shinkjuku to the Pokemon Center Mega Tokyo in Ikebukuro.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource