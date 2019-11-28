Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
18 Pictures
See Tokyo's contrasting neighborhoods
Published 28th November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
From the dazzling modernity of Shinjuku City to the traditionalist vibe of Asakusa, see photos of Tokyo's fascinating and wildly contrasting neighborhoods.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource
CNN Coupons