DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 women and tequila
View Gallery
16 Pictures

If not for the women of Tequila, there'd be no tequila

Published 7th March 2019
See photos of the women of Tequila, Mexico, at work. Without their involvement, you wouldn't be able to enjoy Mexico's most famous drink.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource