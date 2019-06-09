DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Formosan black bear
View Gallery
6 Pictures

Tracking Taiwan's dwindling bear population

Updated 9th June 2019
Taiwan used to be home to a huge number of bears. No one really knows how many are left.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource