Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
11 Pictures
Our summer book picks
Published 24th May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Whether you want historical fiction or romance, mysteries or memoi, Goodreads found books that should be on your summer reading list.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource