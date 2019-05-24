DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
11 Summer books 2019 gallery
View Gallery
11 Pictures

Our summer book picks

Published 24th May 2019
Whether you want historical fiction or romance, mysteries or memoi, Goodreads found books that should be on your summer reading list.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource