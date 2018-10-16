DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Paradise Beach HD-1
View Gallery
9 Pictures
Best Beaches

A photo tour of South Africa's Paradise Beach

Published 16th October 2018
Take a photo tour of South Africa's beautiful Paradise Beach, about an hour and a half from Port Elizabeth or a leisurely road trip from Cape Town along the Garden Route.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource