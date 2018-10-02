Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
11 Pictures
Top attractions in Seattle
Published 2nd October 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
From the invigorating activity at Pike Place Market to the serenity at Golden Gardens, view photos of the top attractions in Seattle -- a great vacation city.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource