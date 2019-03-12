DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Australia coastal drive Ben Boyd National Park Eden c Nick Rains:Destination NSW 101156-3
View Gallery
9 Pictures

Melbourne to Sydney on the scenic route

Published 12th March 2019
Check out these photos of the scenic driving route from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia. Sure, it takes longer, but it's filled with stunning views and fun things to do.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource