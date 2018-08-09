DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
cala-goloritze-2277644_1920
View Gallery
34 Pictures

34 beautiful photos of Italy

Published 9th August 2018
For travelers, Italy ranks as one of the most beautiful countries. From the Amalfi Coast to the Dolomites, these photos will take your breath away.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource