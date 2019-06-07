DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 Mainz 1000-year-old sarcophagus grm
View Gallery
3 Pictures

Archeologists uncover a centuries-old sarcophagus in Germany

Published 7th June 2019
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource