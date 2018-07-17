DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 saranac lake - Saranac Lake
View Gallery
12 Pictures

Saranac Lake Photos

Published 17th July 2018
See photos of the beautiful scenery in Saranac Lake, New York, a longtime haven for creative types and people seeking healthy mountain air.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource