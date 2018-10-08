Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
15 Pictures
Incredible photos of sand art on the beaches of Wales
Updated 8th October 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See Incredible photos of sand art on the beaches of Wales created by local sand muralist Marc Treanor.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource