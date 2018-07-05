DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 san luis potosi - Templo de San Agustin RESTRICTED
View Gallery
11 Pictures

Top attractions in lovely San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Published 5th July 2018
View photos of the top attractions in lovely San Luis Potosi. It's a treasure of historic buildings and natural beauty in north-central Mexico.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource