DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Qantas
View Gallery
20 Pictures
Business Traveller

What are the world's safest airlines for 2020?

Published 2nd January 2020
See photos of airlines around the globe that have been named the safest for travelers in 2019, including Singapore Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and 19 others.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2020 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons