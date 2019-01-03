DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Qantas
View Gallery
22 Pictures
Business Traveller

What are the world's safest airlines for 2019?

Published 3rd January 2019
See photos of airlines around the globe that have been named the safest for travelers in 2019, including Singapore Airlines, British Airways and 19 others.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource