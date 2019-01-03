Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
22 Pictures
Business Traveller
What are the world's safest airlines for 2019?
Published 3rd January 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See photos of airlines around the globe that have been named the safest for travelers in 2019, including Singapore Airlines, British Airways and 19 others.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource