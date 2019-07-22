DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Derby-airplane (1)
View Gallery
7 Pictures

A look at Rolls Royce's airplane engine production line

Published 22nd July 2019
Did you know Rolls Royce makes airplane engines? Take a look at its production line with these behind-the-scenes photos.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource