Rising high: The Çamlıhemşin district is home to high mountain plateaus with rural villages, like the Pokut plateau. Photosensia/iStockphoto/Getty Images Backwater: Çamlıhemşin is an area of Rize, centered around the small town of the same name. tolgaildun/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Food with a view: Çamlıhemşin guesthouses are known for their breakfasts, including local dish mıhlama, a mixture of melted cheese and cornmeal. serts/E+/Getty Images Swish digs: Dudi Konak is an early 20th-century mansion converted into a beautiful hotel. Orhan Eskivar Breathe easy: The bucolic mountain plateaus of Rize are a welcome respite from the hot coast. Emre Corbaci/iStockphoto/Getty Images Out of the blue: The striking Zilkale castle appears suddenly in the middle of the valley. Thankful Photography/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Out of place: Zua Coffee is an incongruous third wave coffee house in Şenyuva village. Yasemin Taskin Step back in time: Traditional timber-framed Karadeniz (Black Sea) houses dot the mountains. tolgaildun/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Laid back: Visiting Rize is a kind of slow tourism, where visitors breathe the mountain air instead of sightsee. kdrkara/iStockphoto/Getty Images Prev Next