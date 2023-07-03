<strong>Rising high: </strong>The Çamlıhemşin district is home to high mountain plateaus with rural villages, like the Pokut plateau.
Rising high: The Çamlıhemşin district is home to high mountain plateaus with rural villages, like the Pokut plateau.
Photosensia/iStockphoto/Getty Images
<strong>Backwater: </strong>Çamlıhemşin is an area of Rize, centered around the small town of the same name.
Backwater: Çamlıhemşin is an area of Rize, centered around the small town of the same name.
tolgaildun/iStock Editorial/Getty Images
<strong>Food with a view: </strong>Çamlıhemşin guesthouses are known for their breakfasts, including local dish <em>mıhlama</em>, a mixture of melted cheese and cornmeal.
Food with a view: Çamlıhemşin guesthouses are known for their breakfasts, including local dish mıhlama, a mixture of melted cheese and cornmeal.
serts/E+/Getty Images
<strong>Swish digs: </strong>Dudi Konak is an early 20th-century mansion converted into a beautiful hotel.
Swish digs: Dudi Konak is an early 20th-century mansion converted into a beautiful hotel.
Orhan Eskivar
<strong>Breathe easy: </strong>The bucolic mountain plateaus of Rize are a welcome respite from the hot coast.
Breathe easy: The bucolic mountain plateaus of Rize are a welcome respite from the hot coast.
Emre Corbaci/iStockphoto/Getty Images
<strong>Out of the blue: </strong>The striking Zilkale castle appears suddenly in the middle of the valley.
Out of the blue: The striking Zilkale castle appears suddenly in the middle of the valley.
Thankful Photography/iStock Editorial/Getty Images
<strong>Out of place: </strong>Zua Coffee is an incongruous third wave coffee house in Şenyuva village.
Out of place: Zua Coffee is an incongruous third wave coffee house in Şenyuva village.
Yasemin Taskin
<strong>Step back in time: </strong>Traditional timber-framed Karadeniz (Black Sea) houses dot the mountains.
Step back in time: Traditional timber-framed Karadeniz (Black Sea) houses dot the mountains.
tolgaildun/iStock Editorial/Getty Images
<strong>Laid back: </strong>Visiting Rize is a kind of slow tourism, where visitors breathe the mountain air instead of sightsee.
Laid back: Visiting Rize is a kind of slow tourism, where visitors breathe the mountain air instead of sightsee.
kdrkara/iStockphoto/Getty Images