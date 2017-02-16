DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
International Yoga Day
View Gallery
15 Pictures

From the Beatles to bungee jumping: Rishikesh offers much more than yoga

Updated 21st June 2019
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource