Photos reveal rare 'Elephant Queen' in Kenya

Updated 14th March 2019
In Kenya, wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas took these striking black-and photos of a rare "big tusker" elephant. See why the "Elephant Queen" of Africa is so majestic.
