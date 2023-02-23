Qantas reveals new A350 first and business class cabins
Updated
2:46 AM EST, Thu February 22, 2024
Project Sunrise: Australian airline Qantas is gearing up to launch its ultra long-haul "Project Sunrise" flights between Australia and New York City and London. These flights, taking in two sunrises. will clock in over the 19-hour mark.
Fewer seats, more space: The airline has revealed the first and business class cabin prototypes for the 12 Airbus A350s that will service the flights. The planes will seat only 238 passengers, far fewer than the usual 300-plus seat layout on most A350s. This will include 52 Business Suites (pictured) and six First Suites.
Business Suites: For the first time, Qantas will add a sliding door to its business class seats for added privacy. The suites will include a 25-inch-wide chair that can be reclined into a two-meter-long bed.
First Suites: The first-class seats, or First Suites, will feature extra-wide fixed beds, 22-inch wide recliner lounge chairs, full-length wardrobes, folding dining tables -- large enough for two -- and 32-inch ultra-high definition TVs.
Mini hotel: The airline says First Suite customers will "feel like they are in a mini boutique hotel."
It's a science: Qantas says it has worked with a team of designers, aviation specialists and scientists, including sleep researchers, to come up with the design.