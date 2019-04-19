DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Bern Switzerland city
View Gallery
10 Pictures
Business Traveller

The priciest cities for business travelers in 2019

Published 19th April 2019
See photos of the top 10 priciest cities for business travelers in 2019. You might be surprised at how many cities in the USA show up.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource