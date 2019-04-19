Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
10 Pictures
Business Traveller
The priciest cities for business travelers in 2019
Published 19th April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See photos of the top 10 priciest cities for business travelers in 2019. You might be surprised at how many cities in the USA show up.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource