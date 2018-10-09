Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
10 Pictures
'Pigs of Paradise' swim in clear waters of the Bahamas
Published 9th October 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See delightful photos of the "Pigs of Paradise." These porkers thrive in the clear ocean waters of the Bahamas and are the subject of a new book by T.R. Todd.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource