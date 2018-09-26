DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
04 philadelphia restaurants - Zahav
View Gallery
9 Pictures

Savor some of the top restaurants in Philadelphia

Published 26th September 2018
Savor these photos of some of the top restaurants in Philadelphia, including Zahav, Hungry Pigeon and Double Knot.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource