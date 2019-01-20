Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
5 Pictures
Meet Baby Sphengic, the adorable offspring of Sydney's beloved same-sex penguins
Updated 20th January 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Photos of Baby Sphengic, a beloved penguin chick born to a same-sex penguin couple at Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium in October.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource