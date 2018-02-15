DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Kyoto_Airship_-_Daytime_-_Landscape
View Gallery
13 Pictures
Future of Aviation

A look at passenger planes of the past and the future

Published 15th February 2018
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 0000 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies