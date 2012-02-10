Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
19 Pictures
Where to take incredible travel snapshots of Paris
Updated 26th March 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
From the solemn Notre Dame to the festive Moulin Rouge, here's where to take incredible travel snapshot of Paris on your next holiday there.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource