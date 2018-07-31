DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Sheki Azerbaijan-55
View Gallery
14 Pictures
Destination Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's colorful Palace of Sheki Khans

Published 31st July 2018
See colorful photos of the Palace of the Sheki Khans, an ornate structure from the late 1800s filled with stained glass and other dazzling materials.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource