Kheer: At weddings or on celebratory occasions such as Eid, this rice pudding-esque dish is a highlight. It's thick and creamy and infused with cardamom.
Tarka daal: There are plenty of great veggie options in Pakistani cuisine, including tarka daal, a lentil curry.
Biryani: Believed to have been developed in the royal kitchens of the Mughal Empire, you'll often find this rice dish on the menu during Pakistani special occasions.
Gulbi chai: This traditional beverage is made with tea leaves, salt, milk and a pinch of baking soda to give it its distinctive pastel color.
Nihari: Slow-cooked lamb shank, including the bone marrow, is left to simmer in this delicious dish.
Haleem: This tasty meal of lentils, wheat, barley, minced beef or other meat is cooked for hours in gentle spices.
Lobia daal: This black-eyed peas curry is healthy and tasty, packed with protein and fiber.
Paya: This soup-like curry is slow cooked until the meat is tender.
Aloo gobi: This cauliflower and potato curry is a Pakistani favorite.
Paratha: You'll find lots of good melt-in-your-mouth flatbreads in Pakistan -- paratha is particularly indulgent and delectable.
Gajrela: This dessert is made using carrots and nuts, and is often found at weddings and parties. It's good with a scoop of ice cream on the side.
Zarda: This sweet rice dish is usually yellow or occasionally multicolor. It's made with sugar, milk and food coloring and flavored with cardamoms, raisins, pistachios and almonds.
Halwa poori and channa: Often eaten on Eid morning, this breakfast combines poori (deep-fried bread), halwa (made with wheat semolina, sugar and butter) and channa (a chickpea curry).
Kebabs: There are many types of kebabs in Pakistani cuisine, including the shami kebab, pictured -- small patties made with minced meat mixed with split chickpeas, finely chopped onion, mint, green chilli and egg to hold it together.
Falooda: Perfect on a hot day, this dessert mixes milk, rose syrup, ice-cream and jelly. It also contains vermicelli and basil seeds.
Pakora: These crispy fried veg or fish fritters are a classic finger food, best eaten hot.
Mango lassi: A dessert-meets-drink that's yogurt-based and comes in a variety of flavors, including mango.
Gol gappa: This popular street food snack is a stalwart of Pakistani cuisine.