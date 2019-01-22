DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Netherlands harbor STOCK
View Gallery
14 Pictures
One Square Meter

Quirky one-room hotels to book in 2019

Published 22nd January 2019
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource