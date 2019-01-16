Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
12 Pictures
Town in Sicily sells homes for €1
Published 16th January 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See photos of Sambuca, a beautiful hilltop town in Sicily, Italy. It's selling crumbling homes for one euro (a little more than $1 in US currency). But you have to promise to fix it up.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource