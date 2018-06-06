DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Abandoned-Nicosia-airport---00000100-6-SDR-by-DIMITRISSIDERIDISPhotography--0001-3720
View Gallery
16 Pictures

Nicosia International Airport slowly falls to ruin

Published 6th June 2018
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource