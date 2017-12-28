DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 new years destinations
View Gallery
10 Pictures

Top New Year's Eve destinations around the world

Updated 26th September 2019
From Sydney to Las Vegas, check out photos of some of the best New Year's Eve destinations around the world.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource