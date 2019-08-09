DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
03 New Seven Wonders of the World Photos
View Gallery
7 Pictures

A photo tour of the New Seven Wonders of the World

Published 9th August 2019
Take CNN Travel's photo tour of the New Seven Wonders of the World and get inspired for real-life vacations to the Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu and more.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource