DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
new MSY airport 12
View Gallery
8 Pictures

New Orleans airport's brand new terminal

Published 6th November 2019
See photos of the new passenger terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons