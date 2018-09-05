DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 native american cuisine - Mitsitam Café, Washington D.C.
View Gallery
8 Pictures

Native American cuisine makes a comeback

Published 5th September 2018
From bison ribs to salads made with wild greens, seeds and berries, see photo of delicious Native American cuisine that's making a comeback in the United States.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource